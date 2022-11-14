Home » News » Lifestyle » Bella Hadid Shines in a Stunning Givenchy Denim Atop Denim Outfit, Keeps It Sleek and Sharp

Bella Hadid Shines in a Stunning Givenchy Denim Atop Denim Outfit, Keeps It Sleek and Sharp

A long denim skirt with black stockings below, a denim bra, and a denim purse all looked super stunning on Bella. Every single piece had the same colour and texture

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

November 14, 2022

For Givenchy, Bella Hadid. (Image: Bella Hadid/Instagram)
For Givenchy, Bella Hadid. (Image: Bella Hadid/Instagram)

One of the most well-known supermodels in the world and an icon for young people, Bella Hadid is renowned for her signature looks and poses. She recently appeared in a Givenchy outfit that was both stylish and edgy.

Bella was spotted with a denim purse, long denim skirt, and black stockings underneath. The colour and texture of each piece of denim was identical. She used natural nude makeup and bleached brows and kept her hair loose and cut back. Her white nails added to the trendy aspect because it is well known that white and denim go well together.

On her social media, she received many compliments for this look. “Supermodel Bella Hadid," someone praised her while using clapping emojis, and another person added, “Perfect in every way." Hadid has a way of captivating the both her fans.

View how she looked here:

RELATED NEWS

Bella was spotted flaunting her slender chest and lithe arms.

Bella caused a stir at the Coperni show during Paris Fashion Week for being a superb illustration of the tech-meets-art realm. She also performed in the much-discussed Thom Browne performance, which generated a lot of interest.

This is yet another instance of how Bella, a supermodel, keeps her fans engaged and the media buzzing.

