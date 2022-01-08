Benefits of Chia Seed Face Pack in Winter

We come across a lot of skin issues during Winter. From excessive dryness to dullness to blemished skin, we have seen it all. Due to lack of moisture in the air and dehydrated body, the skin gets dry, flaky, itchy, and sometimes irritated too.

Meanwhile, with the right use of chia seeds, you can handle all the issues and prevent them. Chia seeds are highly known to have multiple health benefits. Simultaneously, this superfood is also beneficial if applied as a face pack.

So, let’s see how to make chia seeds face pack at home and what are the benefits of using it.

>How to make Chia Seed Face Pack

To make a chia seed face pack. Put 1 teaspoon chia seeds, 2 teaspoons coconut oil, and 1 teaspoon lemon juice in a jar for 20 minutes. Mix and beat the concoction apply it to your face and keep it on for half an hour.

Soon after it dries completely, wash your face with lukewarm water. The paste can be applied once a week. The lemon present in it works to make the skin cells healthy. While coconut oil moisturises the skin as well as nourishes it. Chia seed also works to protect the skin from the damage of free radicals and helps in keeping the skin hydrated.

>Benefits of chia seeds for skin

Chia seeds are rich in antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, protein, calcium, fibre. Works perfectly to make skin healthy and glowing. Often due to an unhealthy lifestyle, eating disorders, lack of sleep, freckles, wrinkles, lines, etc. start appearing on the face at an early age.

To overcome these skin problems, you include chia seed in your skincare routine. The phytonutrients, antioxidants present in chia seeds overcome all these issues.

