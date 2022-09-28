Benefits of Coconut Oil For Your Hair And Skin

The constant exposure to dust, pollutant and chemical used in care products, put our skin and hair at risk of degradation. And if you have also been struggling to overcome such effects on your skin and hair, it’s time to try coconut oil and get the nourishment you need.

Here are some skin and hair care use and benefits of coconut oil

Deep Conditioning

Coconut oil can penetrate the hair strands and prevent protein loss from hair. It is an excellent oil for deep conditioning the hair as it will add lustre, soften the hair, tame the frizz and minimize dandruff. You can also use the oil on your beard to nourish it.

Face Moisturize

Advertisement

Coconut oil has antibacterial, antifungal, and moisturizing properties. Include coconut oil in your night-time skincare regimen. Simply rub the oil in circular motions on your face and neck. Keep massaging your face and after you are done, wash off the oil with a face wash.

Makeup remover

All your water-proof and smudge-proof makeup can be easily removed without a mess with the help of coconut oil. Other than removing the makeup, it also keeps the skin hydrated. You can use it under the eye as an eye cream as well.

Shaving

Advertisement

Instead of buying expensive shaving cream, use coconut oil to shave your legs, hands, or underarms. Coconut oil is inexpensive, antimicrobial, smells soothing, and will keep your legs hydrated post-shave.

Nourish the cuticles

The most overlooked part of the body is the nails. Applying coconut oil and massaging it into the cuticles around the nails will provide much-needed moisturization. It will heal any cracked skin, add a natural shine to your nails, prevent hanging nails, and hydrate the brittle nails.

Substitute for lotion

If you have dry and itchy skin, grab your coconut oil bottle and apply it generously instead of lotion.

Advertisement

DIY Hair Mask

Add a few drops of lemon, a teaspoon of honey, and aloe vera gel to coconut oil, and voila! Your DIY Hair Mask is ready to work its magic on your hair.

Bonus Point

One for the paws

If your furry baby’s paw has cracked skin, rub in some coconut oil. It will work as an antiseptic and moisturize the paws.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here