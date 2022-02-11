Benefits Of Drinking Lukewarm Milk Before Bed

Milk is a valuable source of nutrients that are essential for healthy growth and development. The dairy product provides important minerals such as calcium, magnesium, iron, and zinc. It also contains other nutrients such as vitamin B12 and vitamin D that are beneficial to our body.

Many people consume milk at different times of the day or in different ways. Some argue that milk should only be consumed before going to bed, while others stand against the practice. Lukewarm milk can help you to sleep better, this makes it important to understand the relationship between warm milk and sleep because insomnia is a global problem.

The research was carried out in the Netherlands to understand why consuming milk before bed is the best time. This study was conducted on 15 women suffering from insomnia. The research found that drinking milk improved their sleep and decreased anxiety. Milk has adequate levels of magnesium and protein casein hydrolyzate, which helps improve a person’s sleep. Along with this, milk is packed with protein, minerals, vitamins as well as tryptophan - a hormone that plays an important role in the production of serotonin and melatonin, which prompts good sleep.

A BBC Science Focus report says that warm milk has a number of properties that may help reduce stress. For example, alpha-lactalbumin is a protein found in warm milk and is good for tryptophan. This amino acid can help produce serotonin, which controls mood and sleep. Milk also contains adjunct ingredients like magnesium and chamomile to reduce stress levels.

It is often said that the best temperature to consume milk is usually lukewarm or hot, as it provides digestive purposes. However, if you do not suffer from constipation or irregular eating habits, the doctor recommends drinking milk at night.

