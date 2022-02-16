Benefits of Feeding Raisins to Kids

Raisins of all types — black, brown, golden etc — are a great source of nutrition. It is rich in protein, carbohydrate, energy, iron, fibre, potassium, calcium, and phosphorus. For nutrient-rich nature, raisins are considered a superfood for children. Below are some of the benefits of feeding raisins to children:

>Alternative to Chocolate:

Raisins, extremely rich in iron and carbohydrates, can be used as great alternatives to unhealthy chocolates and candies for kids. They can be a very tasty and healthy snack option. Being rich in iron, raisins boost energy levels and help in the development of children.

>Raisins get rid of constipation in children:

Since this dry fruit also contains fibre, it helps a great deal against constipation. You can soak in a handful of raisins in a glass of water and then serve it to the child the next morning.

>Feed raisins to the child in case of fever

Children are prone to bouts of cough and cold. Having a weak immunity increases their problems manifold. Hence, feeding them raisins can strengthen their immunity. Fever, especially bacterial and viral infections, can also be reduced by eating raisins.

>Development of the brain:

Feeding raisins to small children will increase their ability to remember things. The brain will develop properly and gain proper nutrition.

>When to start feeding raisins to babies?

You can start feeding raisins to your child when they are 8 to 10 months old. You can cut it into small pieces and feed it to babies. You can add raisins or sweets. You should mash the raisins well before feeding them to the child.

