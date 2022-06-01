Benefits of Fresh Milk Cream and How You Can Include it in Your Diet

Fresh milk cream is not something many of us view as part of a healthy diet. Though that is not entirely true. Although heavy cream is loaded with calories and fat, it has its benefits. So how can you enjoy the best of fresh cream without affecting your health? Let us take a look.

Nutrition value

According to Healthline, heavy cream is also rich in choline, fat-soluble vitamins, and certain minerals. One half-cup of liquid cream is equivalent to one cup of whipped cream 120 grams, which contains Calories and three grams of protein. It also contains Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Calcium, Phosphorus, Choline, and Vitamin K.

Vitamin A is essential for the health of our eyes and immune function. Choline is critical for early brain development and metabolism. Fresh milk cream also contains calcium and phosphorus which are two essential minerals that are necessary for healthy bones. Studies have also shown that your body absorbs fat-soluble vitamins better when consuming them with fat, such as the fat in whipping cream.

Advertisement

However, cream should not be your mainstay if you wish to consume these nutrients. Most of the fat in fresh cream comes from saturated fat. There have been numerous studies that link excessive saturated fat with an increased risk of high cholesterol. Regular consumption of cream will show results on your waistline. The key to using cream in any dish is to do so in a modest amount.

How to include fresh cream in regular diet

Fresh milk cream can be included in your breakfast along with parathas. You can add it to dishes like malai paneer, malai kofta or dal makhni. Besides adding a rich and velvety texture to your dishes, fresh cream will also add the nutrition value that we just listed above. Remember moderation is key when it comes to consuming malai and reaping its benefits.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.