Benefits Of Having Okra During Pregnancy You Can’t Ignore

During pregnancy, women are advised to take extra care of their eating habits. It is important to switch to a healthy diet to get the desired amount of nutrients. And, here comes Okra. It is a nutritious vegetable that can be a good source of protein, vitamins and fibre.

It is also an excellent source of vitamins, including C, B3, B9, and minerals like potassium, calcium and phosphorus. Due to its high nutritional value, the consumption of okra is beneficial during pregnancy. A pregnant woman can include okra dishes, pickles and salads in her diet.

It can also help control blood sugar levels. Let’s take a look at the benefits of consuming okra during pregnancy:

Advertisement

Okra is rich in fibre, which can help prevent problems like indigestion and constipation. Insoluble fibre may help in keeping the stomach healthy so that the nutrients in the body are well absorbed.

Consumption of soluble fibre can also reduce blood cholesterol levels and helps in the treatment of diabetes.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Take a look at some other health benefits of okra:

1.Okra is a good source of folate, which helps in producing red blood cells. Folate is the natural form of folic acid, which is one of the essential nutrients for pregnant women.

2.Rich in antioxidants, okra can help strengthen the immune system of the mother and the child.

3. Antioxidants like carotenoids, phenolic compounds, and vitamins C and E in okra can also strengthen the cardiovascular system.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here