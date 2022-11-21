Benefits of Lauki Juice for Skin and Hair

Lauki or bottle gourd juice has a host of health benefits and it has been a part of traditional home remedies in India. The vegetable, often not liked by many, can help in treating asthma, fever, cough, discomfort, and other ailments. Lauki is a good source of vitamins C, vitamin B and other minerals.

In addition to its cooling effects, lauki juice aids in decreasing sleeping disorders and is exceedingly beneficial for the heart. Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurvedic doctor, in a recent Instagram post talked about the plethora of benefits of this super-vegetable.

While sharing that bottle gourd is a one-stop solution for Weightloss, IBS (Irritable bowel syndrome), diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, migraine, acidity, ulcerative colitis, PCOS, stomach pain, and fever, among others she mentioned how lauki can be used for skincare and haircare.

Dr Bhavsar wrote that the vegetable has the potential to help one get rid of grey hair and wrinkles.

“Lauki juice acts as a natural cleanser and removes toxicity from the body," she penned in her post. She advised to apply it on their scalp in order to get rid of baldness along with premature greying of hairs. “Bottle gourd is a cardio-tonic & diuretic. It is cold in nature. It is also used to treat pain, ulcer, fever, and respiratory disorders as it balances Vata and Pitta," she added.

Dr Bhavsar explained the recipe to make bottled lauki juice at home.

Ingredients required for the same are as follows:

• Two medium-sized peeled, chopped and deseeded lauki.

• One tablespoon of cumin seeds.

• 15-20 mint leaves.

• Two to three tablespoons of lemon juice.

Steps to Prepare:

• Take a blender and add lauki, ginger, mint leaves, salt, and cumin seeds in it.

• Then, add a cup of water in it and blend it for about 3-4 minutes.

• Infuse lemon juice and salt. Post this and mix it well.

While concluding the caption Dr Bhavsar suggested drinking the juice in the morning on a regular basis. Acknowledging that since it is winter now, she recommended people boil the gourd before extracting the juice. This will help prevent you from catching a cold or cough.

