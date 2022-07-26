Benefits Of Swimming You Must Know

Whether you are a water baby or not, when it comes to the benefits of swimming, you will not be able to stop yourself from jumping into the pool. Not just physically, swimming also helps mentally. Wondering how? Take a look at the article below. It help keep the body fit.

According to News Today medical report, every week, people should exercise or swim for at least 150 minutes. According to the report, by swimming for about 25 to 30 minutes daily, your body will remain in good shape and the muscles will also be strengthened. It is a full-body exercise that increases the flexibility of the body. It is advised that people between the age group of 19 and 64 should go swimming every day as this will see an improvement in their fitness. It is also effective in protecting against many dangerous diseases.

Here are the benefits of swimming:

1. Swimming is a full-body workout that strengthens the muscles of the body. It increases your fitness levels and your body strength is also improved. Swimming is also effective in controlling weight.

2. It strengthens your cardiovascular system. It involves your heart, lungs and circulatory system. This reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

3. It doesn’t put too much emphasis on your joints, hence making it suitable for people struggling with joint pain or any injury.

4. It increases the capacity of the lungs and relieves asthma patients to a great extent.

5. The study has also revealed that swimming controls blood sugar and improves insulin sensitivity.

6. Swimming gives you better sleep.

7. It burns a lot of calories.

8. Apart from this, swimming during pregnancy is considered safe. However, it depends on every woman’s condition. Therefore, swimming should be done only after the doctor’s advice.

