Karnataka
0/4 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
JDS
--
Maharashtra
0/6 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
SS
--
NCP
--
Rajasthan
0/4 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Haryana
0/2 Seats
BJP
--
INC
--
OTH
--
Andhra Pradesh
4/4 Seats
YSRCP
4
OTH
--
Bihar
5/5 Seats
BJP
2
JDU
1
RJD
2
Chhattisgarh
2/2 Seats
INC
2
OTH
--
Jharkhand
2/2 Seats
BJP
1
JMM
1
Madhya Pradesh
3/3 Seats
BJP
2
INC
1
Odisha
3/3 Seats
BJD
3
OTH
--
Punjab
2/2 Seats
AAP
2
OTH
--
Tamil Nadu
6/6 Seats
INC
1
AIADMK
2
DMK
3
Telangana
2/2 Seats
TRS
2
OTH
--
Uttar Pradesh
11/11 Seats
BJP
8
SP
1
RLD
1
OTH
1
Uttarakhand
1/1 Seats
BJP
1
OTH
--
Detailed Results
Rajya Sabha Total Seats: 245
NDA 101
UPA 44
OTH 73
Benefits Of Using Garlic For Hair Care

Benefits Of Using Garlic For Hair Care

Applying garlic oil or garlic paste to the hair, makes the hair grow faster.
Applying garlic oil or garlic paste to the hair, makes the hair grow faster.

Garlic plays a pivotal role in protecting against hair aging.

Lifestyle Desk| Local News Desk
Updated: June 10, 2022, 18:15 IST

With aging, hair health gradually becomes worse. Not only this, but due to the slow production of natural proteins in the hair, they also appear thin and lifeless. In the absence of proper care, dandruff, dryness and all kinds of hair issues start to appear in the hair, which works to stop the growth of hair.

According to a Healthline report, research has found that garlic plays a pivotal role in protecting against hair aging. Garlic is rich in Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Manganese, and Selenium, which help in maintaining healthy and strong hair.

Know what are the benefits of using garlic for hair care and how we can use it.

Applying garlic oil or garlic paste to the hair, makes the hair grow faster. Sulfur, selenium is found in garlic, which helps to strengthen the texture of the hair.

Removes Dandruff

Garlic has anti-microbial and anti-bacterial properties, which do not allow germs, bacteria, etc. present on the hair scalp to flourish.

Protects from UV damage

UV rays cause the natural keratin protein of the hair to gradually disappear. So, when you use garlic in hair care, it protects the hair from UV rays and prevents damage.

To make garlic paste, first of all, put 2 teaspoons of oil in a pan.

Put garlic in a blender and mash it. First, heat the oil then add garlic paste and keep stirring it. When it starts to turn brown, take off the pan from the gas. Now filter it through a sieve and keep it in a bottle.

How to use

Apply 2 tablespoons of garlic oil well to the roots of your hair and massage for 15 minutes. Now, wrap the hair with a warm towel. Wash off with mild shampoo after 15 minutes. You can use it once or twice every week.

