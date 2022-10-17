You would still not believe if we told you that lemon balm is healthy for your skin and overall health, would you? Well, the advantages of this plant, Melissa officinalis, aren’t well known by the general public. Lemon balm has many benefits, including moderate sedative qualities that can be used to treat a variety of skin conditions. You’ll gain an understanding of the variety of uses for lemon balm through this article.

Anti-acne: Its relaxing, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties aid in reducing skin redness and edema. Skin that is prone to acne can be calmed by its cooling action. Your skin becomes healthier from the inside out. If you have oily skin, you can incorporate it into your skincare routine because it has a drying impact on the skin. Anti-aging: It stimulates cell circulation to allow healthy blood vessels to flush intense nutrition to the skin, delaying the onset of skin aging symptoms. It rejuvenates the skin by tightening it, giving your skin a firmer, more toned appearance. Lemon balm is excellent for bringing out your skin’s natural shine, lightening your complexion, and removing dark spots. As a natural sunscreen: Lemon balm can also be used as sunscreen because it contains rosmarinic and caffeic acids. It can give intense protection against UV radiation and the skin damage it causes by penetrating through the top layers of skin and into the deeper cutaneous layers. It undoes the harm caused by UV radiation. Deep cleanser: Lemon balm is an effective deep cleanser since it unclogs pores and removes blackheads and whiteheads in addition to its many other benefits. It smells so fresh and clean. Pest repellent: Additionally, it functions as a pest repellent. If you spend a lot of time outdoors and in your backyard, you won’t have to worry about mosquitoes and other insects. The ideal method is to apply crushed lemon balm leaves to your skin (avoid your face). Lemon balm in food: Lemon balm is used to create a variety of energizing beverages and tantalizing dishes. Its leaves are employed as a herb in teas as well as a seasoning in cheese, ice cream, meat, chicken, and fish meals, salads, and alcoholic beverages. You can add its leaves to ice teas or lemonades by freezing them on ice trays.

Lemon balm is a powerful herb with countless creative uses; you can even use it as a toner by combining it with honey or glycerin. You can also apply it to your hair after soaking it in your hair oil. Additionally, it helps people sleep better. Growing this plant in your yard will draw bees and butterflies, which will aid in pollination.

During the hustle of the festivities, we ignore taking good care of our skin, which damages it and leads to breakouts. The easiest way to prevent this and achieve your festive skin goal is to incorporate lemon balm into your regular care regimen. Won’t you?

