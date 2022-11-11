Benefits of Vegan Skincare For Your Skin And The Planet

You don’t have to be a vegan to understand that skincare made from plant-based ingredients is better for you and the environment. Vegan beauty products are packed with vitamins. They are rich in antioxidants which are higher in performance in comparison to conventional beauty products.

Vegan beauty products are free from any animal-derived substances and therefore are suitable for even the most sensitive skin type. During the production of vegan beauty products, no animal or insect is harmed. They are entirely plant-based and are never tested on animals. When one uses vegan beauty products, one chooses not just good beauty products for themselves but also promotes the environment and animals’ well-being. Chandni Goyal, Head of Training, International Brands, House of Beauty, Juice Beauty states below vegan skincare benefits for your skin and the planet.

Skips Toxins and Harmful Ingredients

Our skin absorbs what we put on it, so it’s critical to avoid products that contain chemicals, toxins, and potentially harmful ingredients.

Plant extracts and essential oils used in vegan products are high in antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins. These nutrients not only nourish your skin but also keep it looking and feeling younger for a longer period of time.

Cruelty-free

Many vegan products will also claim to be cruelty-free, implying that they are not tested on animals. It’s critical not to mix up the term “vegan" and “cruelty-free." Vegan skincare does not contain animal by-products, but it does test on animals.

However, as vegan brands do not use animal by-products, they are more likely to be cruelty-free. Always read the label to ensure that the product is both “vegan" and “cruelty-free."

Better for Animals and the Planet

No animals are exploited, harmed, or killed in the manufacturing of vegan skincare. This is due to the fact that animal-derived ingredients are simply not required for effective skincare.

It’s not only better for you and the animals, but it is also better for the environment. Vegan brands choose more environmentally friendly options, such as renewable ingredients and production techniques that leave the smallest carbon footprint.

