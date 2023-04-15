Trends :World Heritage Day 2023Historical Sites In IndiaPuthandu 2023Ambedkar Jayanti 2023Bohag Bihu 2023
Bengali New Year 2023: Celebrate Poila Baisakh with These Traditional Recipes

Bengali New Year 2023: Poila Baisakh is incomplete without cultural evenings and large feasts including traditional Bengali fare

April 15, 2023

Bengali New Year 2023: Cholar Dal with puri is a must-have on Poila Baisakh. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
POILA BAISAKH 2023: Poila Baisakh is the traditional New Year day for Bengalis across the globe. New clothes, a trip to the temple, and phone calls to loved ones in different parts of the world are all required activities on this day, and the day is not complete without cultural evenings and large feasts including traditional Bengali fare.

The first meal of the auspicious day comprises a variety of local dishes such as Cholar Dal (a protein-rich curry), Luchi (Bengali-style pooris), Alur Dom (a potato and yogurt curry), along with many more sweet dishes such as Rosogolla, Kaju Barfi, etc. The cuisines are not only delicious, but they are also high in necessary nutrients.

  1. Cholar Dal
    This famous chana dal recipe pairs well with cooked rice and has a unique coconut flavour with a hint of spice.
  2. Luchi
    Lucchi, like conventional Puri, is ideally served with a typical Bengali stew or dal for a complete meal.
  3. Alur Dom
    Alur Dom, as previously said, has the texture of a Bengali-style gravy and is best served hot. Bengalis also enjoy fish gravy, which is usually served after a meal of mutton or chicken. While non-vegetarian dishes are the major attraction during the festival, vegetarian dishes such as Baigan Bhaja and Aloo Posto are also popular.
  4. Veg Pulao
    Bengali veg pulao is served with curries such as Kosha Mangsho and Alur dum, as well as raita.
  5. Kosha Mangsho
    This is a renowned mouthwatering Bengali meal that must be tried on this special day.
  6. Aloo Posto
    Aloo Posto, as the name implies, is made from potatoes and is best served with Luchi or rice.
  7. Rosogolla
    Rosogulla is created with chhena (Indian cottage cheese) and semolina dough ball dumplings that are fried in light sugar syrup. This should be done until the syrup is completely absorbed by the dumplings.
  8. Kaju Katli
    The Indian delicacy Kaju katli, also known as Kaju Barfi, is similar to a barfi. Barfi is created by thickening milk with sugar and other components.

