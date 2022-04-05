Bengaluru Eateries to Charge More as Edible Oil, Fuel Prices Soar

Bruhath Bengaluru Hotel Association has decided to increase the prices of food items in Bangalore in wake of the sky-high prices of fuel, edible oils, and other cooking materials. The association recently announced a 10% increase in the price of all items in restaurants and other food joints.

In a conversation with Indian Express, the president of the Bengaluru Hotel Association, PC Rao said, “The price of food items at restaurants and eateries will increase by around 10 percent in the next week." Stating the reasons, he revealed that the items used in the preparation of food such as edible oils, cooking gas, fuel, and others are getting costlier day by day. This has led to the decision of increasing the prices of food items. Apart from this, rents of buildings and salaries of staff have also increased in the past year forcing the industry to take this step.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the hotel industry was hit badly. The lockdown forced the restaurants and hotels to shut in-house businesses. The effect is still in place and the industry has not seen the boom it was expecting after the relaxations. Rao asserted that the government is planning to increase the milk and electricity prices soon due to which food price hike is unavoidable.

While the association has given a standard number of 10 percent, the individual hotel owners can decide upon the hike as per their business. Talking to the Deccan Herald, one of the hoteliers opened up about the price hike. He said, “As hoteliers, we must make sure our businesses survive, too. We usually don’t hike food prices more than once a year, but this time we have no choice."

With prices of every commodity shooting to the sky, the common man is already suffering. Now, with increased food costs, people may feel a hole in their pockets.

