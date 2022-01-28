Besides Taste, Garlic-green Chilli Chutney Offers These Benefits to Your Body

Hot pakodas and parathas with chutney, especially if it is a spicy chutney with green chillies and garlic, is a real treat for the taste buds in winters. If a person isn’t feeling hungry or is unable to taste the food, serving garlic and green chilli chutney will improve their appetite.

Garlic and green chilli chutney significantly improves the flavour of your food. This chutney is not only appetising but also very healthy. It is also very easy to prepare.

Here are some of the advantages of consuming green chilli and garlic chutney.

>Rich in nutrients

Green chillies contain a wide range of nutrients, including Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Iron, Copper, Potassium, Protein, and Carbohydrates. They boost your body’s immunity, which helps keep diseases at bay. Green chillies are also high in dietary fibre, which is necessary for healthy digestion.

>Keeps blood pressure in check

Consumption of garlic also helps manage blood pressure. The vegetable should be chewed and allowed to dissolve in the mouth for maximum health benefits. You can also keep your cholesterol levels in check by doing this daily.

Garlic contains the Alarsin compound, which helps reduce inflammation and cholesterol. While cooking garlic in vegetables and lentils improves their flavour, eating it raw can help alleviate cold and flu.

>Ingredients to make Green chilli and Garlic Chutney

2 tsp oil

1 tsp cumin

12 to 15 garlic cloves

15 to 20 green chillies

4-5 small pieces of tamarind

2 tsp coriander leaves

salt to taste

To make the spicy green chilli and garlic chutney, heat the oil in a pan and fry the cumin seeds in it. After that, add garlic and fry it for a few minutes. Now, put green chillies and fry for a few minutes before adding the tamarind pieces. Finally, put coriander leaves and salt into the mixture and allow it to cool before grinding it thoroughly. Your chutney with chillies and garlic is now ready.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

