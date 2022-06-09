Best Home Remedies to Eliminate Wrinkles After You Turn 30

Exposure to the sun or cold and dry environments, smoking, lack of physical activities, poor diet, use of chemicals on the skin, excessive soap use, and anxiety, are some of the many reasons for ageing and wrinkling skin. We are here to provide you with some home remedies to stop wrinkles from ever happening.

Skin wrinkles and sags with time, but many home remedies can help with this problem. Usually, wrinkled skin starts to appear after 30 and many people go through all sorts of extreme measures to stop it from happening. This includes Botox surgeries, facelift surgeries, applying different anti-ageing products for years, and what now.

But what if we told you that there were some easy home remedies that you can use to help with wrinkles on your skin before they even appear.

Advertisement

Banana mask

Banana is a fruit rich in antioxidants, plus all the basic required vitamins and minerals which can help rejuvenate your skin. It can help your skin get healthy and be wrinkle free for a long time. To make the best use of the banana, mash a ripe one and properly apply it to your face. Keep it on for 20 minutes and then wash your face with normal water.

Olive Oil

Olive Oil can be a remedy for wrinkles as it has vitamins A and E in abundance. To better utilise it, use a few drops on your hand and massage your face before sleeping at night. It can be used daily and protects your skin from getting dry and wrinkly. It will provide your face with the proper amount of moisture.

Vitamin E capsule

Vitamin E capsules can benefit your skin a great deal. Mix it with aloe vera gel and apply it to your face. Leave it for 30 minutes and wash your face with normal water.

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.