Best Places to Celebrate New Year's Eve in Delhi

Give this year a memorable end and welcome 2023 with the best of what Delhi has to offer! Bring into play the love for food and dance to lose yourself to the beats of a live DJ. Don’t forget to usher in the New Year on a good note with mouth-watering delicacies at these lovely places.

The Ashok

Celebrate the New Year with lavish awadhi cuisine at the Oudh restaurant at the Ashok with soft beverages and a musical night. Don’t miss the irresistible warm kebabs complimented by high-spiriting mocktails at the Frontier. Lovers of variety can find your heaven in The Samavar, as the multi-cuisine dinner is laid down to fulfill delicious wishes.

Bring along your friends and family and have a blast this New Year with the utmost majestic style. The Ashok gives you a mix of amazing offers that can be availed this New Year’s Eve at rooms and restaurants on an exciting value. Welcome 2023 with splendor and grace and create unforgettable memories! To make your New Year more enthralling The Ashok Hotel has an array of events lined up for the night. These include live music, entertainment, and DJ.

The Claridges, New Delhi

The finest part about the festive time is looking back at the great year we’ve had and remembering to count our blessings and be grateful for everything we have and are yet to achieve. Soirees or small reunions, sharing unforgettable moments with our loved ones is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful things about our favourite time of the year. Each restaurant at The Claridges, each with divine cuisines full of authentic flavour have tailored a special menu for the festivities

Sana Di Ge

Snow that the festive season is firmly upon us, it’s time to ring in the new year with full on celebrations. Sana di ge Delhi is all set to enter the New year with scrumptious and delightful coastal food. The restaurant has decided to go out and serve its patrons a selection of favourites at specially priced set menu for both vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian food lovers.

The vegetarian menu will include choice selections like Paneer Ghee Roast , Brocilli E-Sanadige , Vegetarian Galouti Kabab , Lotus Stem Kalimirch, Baby Corn Butter Pepper Garlic, Drumstick Rasa, Mushroom Sukka, Phalguni Subzi ( finely chopped fresh vegetables in Indian spices and cream ), Dal Makhani , assorted breads, Subj Biryani with Raita & Salan.

Embark on a gastronomical journey with Prawn Butter Pepper Garlic, Aminabad ki Galouti , Squid Chilli Fry , Coorg Chicken, Densi rasa ( Crab Soup), Prawn Sukka, Anjal Fish Curry ( Seer Fish simmered in Mangalorean spices and coconut milk), Nilgiri Kori Korma, ( tender chicken chunks cooked in coriander & mint leaf mix with coconut milk), Ghost Makhmali , Assorted Breads and Lamb Biryani .

Habibi: A Masquerade Affair

To bring in the New Year, Habibi is organising a masquerade affair. A stellar night that the capital has never seen before. Cloaked in mystery, guests would enter the magical world of Habibi and experience hospitality and grandeur like no other. The stellar night would be accompanied by Live Acts and an in-house DJ.

