Best Protein Sources for Vegans and Vegetarians

The vegan diet is a diet where you understand that you do not need to complicate yourself or agitate regarding vitamin and nutrients intake. A perfect vegan diet compromises plant-based food such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds and is devoid of animal-based products including meat, poultry, and dairy.

Well, Lovneet Batra, one of Delhi’s most insightful nutritionists took to her Instagram handle to list out a few food items that can easily be incorporated into one’s daily diet.

Lovneet started her caption like this: “A common concern about vegetarian and vegan diets is that they may lack sufficient protein." In her Instagram post, Batra suggested some options. These options can be used as a guide for anyone interested in incorporating more plant-based proteins into their diet.

Here are some of the best options suggested by Batra

Amaranth: Highly nutritious, Amaranth is unique in that it offers a complete vegetable protein solution and is also a great source of calcium, dietary fiber, and minerals. It can also be used to make curries using pulses. It is an excellent source of manganese, magnesium phosphorus, and iron.

- Five grams of protein per serving, as suggested by Batra

Quinoa: It is naturally gluten-free and contains iron, B-vitamins, magnesium, calcium, vitamin E, and fiber. Also, it is considered a complete source of protein.

- Five grams of protein per serving, as suggested by Batra

Soybeans: Soybeans or soya beans are a type of legume native to eastern Asia. To note, Soybeans are low in carbs, but fairly high in fiber. It also contains a significant amount of protein and provides all nine essential amino acids.

-6.48 grams of protein per serving, as suggested by Batra

Hempseeds: Hempseeds are rich in healthy fats, essential fatty acids, and a great protein source and contain high amounts of Vitamin E, calcium, iron, and zinc. They are also a good source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

- Five grams of protein per 2 tbsp serving, as suggested by Batra

Buckwheat (Kuttu Ka Atta): For those unaware, Buckwheat, a pseudocereal from the Polygonaceae family, is a flowering plant grown for its seed and biomass. According to Batra, it is a “good source of protein and many essential minerals.

-Six grams of protein per serving, as suggested by Batra

Spirulina with nuts: Spirulina is blue-green algae that can grow in both salt and freshwater. According to Batra, it is a source of “complete protein, rich in antioxidants and a good source of several B vitamins, copper and iron."

-Eight grams of protein per two tablespoons, as suggested by Batra

Further, Lovneet Batra added, “Nuts are a well-known source of plant-based protein which can be added to a high protein vegan diet."

