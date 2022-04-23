Home » News » Lifestyle » Best Protein Sources for Vegans and Vegetarians

Best Protein Sources for Vegans and Vegetarians

A high protein diet is essential for bodybuilding.
A high protein diet is essential for bodybuilding.

Lovneet Batra, one of Delhi’s most insightful nutritionists took to her Instagram handle to list out a few food items that can easily be incorporated into one’s daily diet.

Advertisement
Lifestyle Desk| Trending Desk
Updated: April 23, 2022, 14:44 IST

The vegan diet is a diet where you understand that you do not need to complicate yourself or agitate regarding vitamin and nutrients intake. A perfect vegan diet compromises plant-based food such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds and is devoid of animal-based products including meat, poultry, and dairy.

Well, Lovneet Batra, one of Delhi’s most insightful nutritionists took to her Instagram handle to list out a few food items that can easily be incorporated into one’s daily diet.

Lovneet started her caption like this: “A common concern about vegetarian and vegan diets is that they may lack sufficient protein." In her Instagram post, Batra suggested some options. These options can be used as a guide for anyone interested in incorporating more plant-based proteins into their diet.

Advertisement

Take a look at Lovneet’s Instagram post Here

RELATED NEWS

Here are some of the best options suggested by Batra

Amaranth: Highly nutritious, Amaranth is unique in that it offers a complete vegetable protein solution and is also a great source of calcium, dietary fiber, and minerals. It can also be used to make curries using pulses. It is an excellent source of manganese, magnesium phosphorus, and iron.

- Five grams of protein per serving, as suggested by Batra

Quinoa: It is naturally gluten-free and contains iron, B-vitamins, magnesium, calcium, vitamin E, and fiber. Also, it is considered a complete source of protein.

- Five grams of protein per serving, as suggested by Batra

Advertisement

Soybeans: Soybeans or soya beans are a type of legume native to eastern Asia. To note, Soybeans are low in carbs, but fairly high in fiber. It also contains a significant amount of protein and provides all nine essential amino acids.

-6.48 grams of protein per serving, as suggested by Batra

Hempseeds: Hempseeds are rich in healthy fats, essential fatty acids, and a great protein source and contain high amounts of Vitamin E, calcium, iron, and zinc. They are also a good source of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

Advertisement

- Five grams of protein per 2 tbsp serving, as suggested by Batra

Buckwheat (Kuttu Ka Atta): For those unaware, Buckwheat, a pseudocereal from the Polygonaceae family, is a flowering plant grown for its seed and biomass. According to Batra, it is a “good source of protein and many essential minerals.

-Six grams of protein per serving, as suggested by Batra

Spirulina with nuts: Spirulina is blue-green algae that can grow in both salt and freshwater. According to Batra, it is a source of “complete protein, rich in antioxidants and a good source of several B vitamins, copper and iron."

Advertisement

-Eight grams of protein per two tablespoons, as suggested by Batra

Further, Lovneet Batra added, “Nuts are a well-known source of plant-based protein which can be added to a high protein vegan diet."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Lifestyle Desk Our life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News18 Lifestyle is one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the world of fashion, food, health, travel, relationship, and more. From making the perfect ‘haldi’ face mask for that stubborn pimple to cooking the perfect ‘Coq au vin', know it all here.

first published: April 23, 2022, 14:44 IST