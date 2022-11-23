Best Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes

Turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, savory green bean casserole, homemade cranberry sauce and pies – A Thanksgiving meal is a feast. If you are planning a traditional Thanksgiving meal or experimenting with new takes on family recipes, we have few ideas to get you started. We bring you feast-worthy eats that includes smoothies and appetizers to start your meal, turkey— and even desserts and coffee. This year, host the perfect holiday meal with these recipes.

Pumpkin Pie by Conrad Bengaluru

Ingredients

Basic Pie Dough:-

300gms all-purpose flour

60 ml cold vegetable shortening

30 gms sugar

10 ml apple cider vinegar

5 gms salt

180 gms cold unsalted butter, cut into small pieces

Pie filling:-

All-purpose flour, for dusting

220 gms pumpkin

80 ml heavy cream

40 gms granulated sugar

3 large eggs

5 gms ground cinnamon

2 gms freshly grated nutmeg

Few drops vanilla extract

5 gms salt

Icing sugar, for sprinkling (optional)

Method

Roll out the dough into a 12-inch round on a lightly floured surface. Ease into a 9-inch pie plate. Fold the overhanging dough under itself and crimp the edges with your fingers. Pierce the bottom and sides all over with a fork. Chill at least 1 hour or overnight.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

Line the chilled dough with foil and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Transfer to the oven and bake until the edges are golden, 20 to 25 minutes. Remove the foil and weights and continue baking until the crust is golden all over, 10 to 15 more minutes. Transfer to a rack and let cool completely.

Make the filling: Gently whisk the pumpkin, cream, granulated sugar, 2 eggs, the cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and salt (do not overmix). Beat the remaining egg and brush on the crust edge; sprinkle with coarse sugar. Pour the filling into the crust and bake until set around the edges, 50 minutes to 1 hour (the middle will still jiggle slightly). Transfer to a rack; let it cool completely.

Stuffed Turkey Breast

Ingredients

2 skin-on boneless turkey breast halves (about 1 lb per half)*

4 cloves garlic, pressed

1 large shallot, finely chopped

4 tbsp flat-leaf parsley, chopped

2 tbsp. fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 tbsp. grated orange zest

4 tbsp. olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and pepper

Gravy, for serving

Method

Heat oven to 425°F. In medium bowl, combine garlic, shallot, parsley, rosemary, orange zest, 2 Tbsp olive oil and ½ tsp each salt and pepper.

Working with one turkey breast half at a time, remove skin in one piece, being careful not to tear it, and set aside.

Butterfly and pound each breast to 1/4-in thick. Divide herb mixture among each breast, leaving a 3/4-in. border all the way around. Starting at short end, roll up each turkey breast. Lay skin on top of each breast, tucking and wrapping it under edges, then tie with kitchen string, spacing it about 2 inches apart. Transfer to rimmed baking sheet.

Brush each with 1 Tbsp oil, season with ½ tsp salt and roast for 25 min., then reduce oven temp to 375°F and continue roasting until internal temp reaches 160°F on an instant read thermometer, 25 to 30 min. more. Transfer breasts to a cutting board and let rest at least 10 min.

Remove string, slice and arrange on a platter. Garnish with additional fresh herbs, if desired. Serve with Pan gravy.

Triple Berry Hemp & Oats Smoothie by Omo

Ingredients

A handful of blueberries

Blackberries

Strawberries or raspberries

Oats Milk

¼ cup Regular/quick cooking oats

2tbsp hulled hemp seeds

Method

Gather all the ingredients together

Blend it together

Pineapple & Chilli Ceviche

Ingredients

Pineapples

Onions

Cucumbers

Cold-pressed herb oil

Method

A Ceviche made out of pineapples, onions and cucumbers marinated with a cold pressed herb oil. It rests on a base of a caramelized pineapples puree and is served with baked spiced ragi crisps.

Coffee Recipes by Rajat Agrawal, CEO, Barista Coffee Company

Cafe Mocha - 100% Arabica Coffee infused with hot milk garnished with chocolate syrup on the top; (hot milk is poured over Espresso Shot which is brewed at a specific temperature, Chocolate syrup topping is used to garnish the drink on the top)

Classic Cappuccino - Hot Milk coffee made from 100% Arabica beans with option of Hazelnut/Carmel/Vanilla flavour; (Espresso Shot brewed at a specific temperature is infused with hot milk, Hot milk is frothed and gently poured over the Espresso shot, Latte art is created on the top of the beverage during this pouring process) - Flavours are added per guest preference.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here