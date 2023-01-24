Beyonce's Dubai Concert Looks Decoded: An Absolute Goddess In All Of Them

Beyonce’s impeccable stage presence isn’t only the result of her melodious vocals but also because of her spotlighting silhouettes. Ever since her early days with Destiny’s Child, the global singing sensation has forged her distinctive style game with her ever-challenging and visually daring ensembles that she chooses while pickup up the mic. Standout designer wears and ace choreography backed by her stunning vocals make thousands move during her light shows and something similar happened during her latest performance at the grand opening of Atlantis The Royal hotel in Palm Jumeirah. Here’s a complete breakdown of her iconic looks from the event.

The Golden Goddess

Beyonce turned into a golden goddess in a stunning Dolce & Gabbana piece with a bold neckline. What made it more appealing was the addition of sheer detailing to the outfit that gave a peek-a-boo touch to her elegant gown. With exaggerated sleeves that ended up in a long train and thigh-high slits, Beyonce kept her accessories limited to a pair of statement diamond earrings and a golden clutch.

The Red Flame

One segment of Beyonce’s performance saw her dazzling in a red-corsetted full bodysuit with intricate gold embellishments. The detailed costumed ended in a long train and was accentuated with sheer opera gloves. The singer channelled her inner queen with a massive crown-like tiara placed on her curly tresses.

Yellow angel

She looked nothing less than an angel in a lemon-yellow floor length grown which was detailed below the waist with tiny shiny acrylic shards. What stole the limelight was that the costume came with a dramatic feature-studded train that flared all over her back like the wings of an angel.

Pink Power

Not only gown, but Beyonce also included a powder pink minidress to her style game which was matched with leggings and opera gloves embroidered in shiny work. The corsetted bodice of the mini dress was covered in heart-shaped spiked work and a plunging neckline.

Which of Queen Bey’s looks impressed you the most?

