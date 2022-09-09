Bhadrapada Purnima 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Bhadrapada Purnima, the auspicious occasion for Hindus is celebrated on the full moon day of the Shukla Paksha. The day is dedicated to Lord Satyanarayan, a manifestation of God Vishnu. It also marks the end of Bhadrapada month and the beginning of Ashwin month. This year Bhadrapada Purnima is being commemorated on September 10. The Purnima tithi will come to an end at 3:28 PM. To learn about other details such as shubh muhurat, rituals, and significance, have a look below.

Bhadrapada Purnima 2022: Shubh Muhurat

The auspicious Brahma Muhurat is going to take effect from 4:31 AM to 5:17 AM whereas the Abhijit Muhurat is said to be between 11:53 AM to 12:43 PM. Godhuli Muhurat is likely to begin at 6:20 PM and end at 6:44 PM while Vijaya Muhurat will be from 2:23 PM to 3:13 PM.

Bhadrapada Purnima 2022: Puja Vidhi

Firstly, devotees wake up early in the morning for a bath in holy rivers like Ganga or Narmada, then they perform the Satyanarayan Puja and Katha. Lord Vishnu is worshipped during Bhadrapada Purnima. Following the Puja, prasad, flowers and fruits are presented to the deity. In addition to this, meals are offered to the Brahmins. Many people even take part in charity activities for the needy. The Bhadrapad Purnima fast holds great importance for women. It is believed that by keeping this fast women will be blessed with a child and a happy married life.

Bhadrapada Purnima 2022: Significance

According to Hindu mythology, if a devotee performs puja with dedication on this day and reads the Satya Narayan Katha, it can help them in eliminating all the problems of life.

