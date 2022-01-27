Bhagyashree Reveals Her Favourite Fruit With Host Of Benefits

The nourishment of the body is dependent on a combination of many vital components. Ample doses of essential micronutrients, vitamins, healthy fats, probiotics, fibre, protein and a whole lot of other necessary ingredients make up for a nutritious diet. The importance of natural fruits trumps any of its substitutes. Every fruit has its own edge and is loaded with an array of nutrients.

Actress Bhagyashree personally leans towards pomegranate. The star, in a post on Instagram, has shared reasons aplenty why this delicious fruit assumes favour on her plate. She posted a Tuesday Tips video in which she said, “This juicy fruit is not only the answer to night sweats and hot flashes that women usually face during and after menopause but also has got a host of antioxidants."

Bhagyashree, who actively shares health and fitness tips on her social media page, spoke up about the importance of antioxidants for the body. Calling pomegranate the elixir of youth, Bhagyashree reckoned that the seeds of pomegranate are rich in fibre content which helps to keep the digestive tract “impeccable". Rich in vitamins C and K, pomegranate is considered “extremely good for the skin". It helps in cell repair, reduction of cholesterol, regulates insulin levels and boosts immunity.

“While everyone talks about berries, I personally lean towards pomegranates." wrote Bhagyashree on the photo-sharing platform. She added, “It has phytoestrogens that help in the reduction of hot flashes and night sweats."

Bhagyashree shot to overnight fame with her Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya. The romantic drama made her a household name and was a huge success upon release. Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani has followed his mother’s footsteps into acting. And now her daughter Avantika Dassani is all set to take her mother’s legacy forward.

It was recently reported that Avantika will debut with an as-yet-untitled psychological thriller by Rohan Sippy. The film also stars Huma Qureshi and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

