Bhagyashree Shows the Importance of Working on Upper Body, Watch Video Here!

Vowing to overcome her laziness and develop upper body strength this year, actress Bhagyashree has been giving her fans some real fitness goals. The 52-year-old has not let her age pose an obstacle in her fitness journey in any way. Instead she could be seen going through an intense weight training session in the latest video uploaded on her Instagram page.

Bhagyashree recently shared some inspiring snippets from her workout session and even detailed her future fitness goals through the caption. “Back to work", she wrote. In the caption, Bhagyashree admitted that she has been too lazy and lacked motivation to work on her upper body through exercises. She further said that she has also suffered due to a weaker upper body as her “shoulder and arms have thrown tantrums like a neglected child."

Advertisement

Inspiring her fans, Bhagyashree asserted that her fitness goal for this year would be to strengthen her upper body. The actress even explained that it isn’t wise to neglect certain body parts just because they are weak. She further wrote that she will be working to build energy so that the neglected muscles of her body function well. “So here it goes," she added.

In the video, Bhagyashree could be seen pulling off an impressive workout in a gym. Wearing a black tee and a pair of blue gym pants, Bhagyashree performed several repetitions of the cable chest press exercise. Stacking some plates on the machine, the actress maintained an incredible posture throughout the exercise. The chest press exercise usually works the upper body and helps in toning up the chest muscles. It is a great way to gain some upper body strength which Bhagyashree is determined to achieve.

Earlier, through a video on her Instagram page, Bhagyashree had shown us another way to build upper body strength where she worked on her back muscles. There too, Bhagyashree had aced the perfect form and had performed cable rows in a gruelling workout session.

You can also try these upper body exercises for a good physique.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.