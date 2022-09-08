Bhagyashree's Foodie Session With Remo D'Souza, Urmila Matondkar Is Unmissable; Recipe Inside

Actress and Nutritionist Bhagyashree recently gave a glimpse from her DID Super Moms 3 sets showcasing what she eats when she feels hungry during break time. Taking to her Instagram post, the fitness addict shared a video reel of behind the scenes on the set with her other two co-judges Remo D’Souza and Urmila Matondkar enjoying having her healthy meal of Sabudana Khichdi.

Unquestionably, Sabudana is one of the components used most frequently in Indian cooking. These transparent globules, which are extracted from tapioca roots, are a preferred snack for those who are fasting for vrats or other religious reasons. Sabudana is also included in many people’s normal diets due to its rich food supply, which includes nutritious carbohydrates, dietary fibres, calcium, iron, and other nutrients.

Captioning the video, the actress wrote " Hungry at shoot… this is how we do it… work goes on". “Hungry?" she asked and wrote “Sharing is caring!" on the video.

The Khichdi looks delicious and healthy at the same time, isn’t it? So if you are thinking to prepare the same and clueless about how to go along, need not to worry.

Here’s the recipe for Sabudana Khichdi.

Ingredients:

Sabudana- 1 cup (soaked for at least 2 hours)

Dhuli moong- a little less than half cup (soaked for at least 1.5 hours)

Boiled potato- 1-2 (small cubes)

Roasted peanuts- handful

Jeera- 1 teaspoon

Red chilli- 1

Black pepper- 1 teaspoon

Salt/black salt- as per taste

Ghee- 1-2 tablespoons

Lemon juice- as per taste

Coriander leaves- to garnish

Method:

In a kadhai, heat the ghee and add the jeera and red chilli.

Fry until the jeera seeds start to crackle.

Add boiled potatoes and fry with salt and black pepper.

Cook until the added soaked moong dal is soft.

Add the soaked sabudana, as well as the remaining black pepper and salt. Cook everything together for 2-3 minutes.

Stir in the roasted peanuts and lemon juice.

Place the food on a plate and garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

