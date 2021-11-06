Bhai Dooj 2021: 6 Sweet Recipes You Must Try at Home

Bhai Dooj is here and it’s time to gear up for yet another joyous festival. No celebration is complete without sweets. You can literally and figuratively enhance the sweetness of your brother-sister relationship with sweets. Why not try some tasty sweet recipes to amplify the festive spirit!

>Enhance the sweetness of your sibling bond with some mouth-watering sweet dishes this Bhai Dooj.

>Kesari Shrikhand

One of the most delectable dishes of Gujarat, Kesar shrikhand is made with thick yogurt, condensed milk, sugar, cardamom and saffron. Serve the dessert chilled and garnish it with dry fruits. Have this irresistible, creamy dessert this Bhai Dooj and complete your celebration.

>Coconut laddu

These are heavenly sweet balls that are healthy and yummy. Prepared with condensed milk, powdered sugar, desiccated coconut, these are too good to be true. You can add cashew nuts to it as well. Some prepare it with jaggery and call it gur laddoo.

>Apple Rabdi or Rabri cheescake

Get a flavoursome rabdi with the goodness of apple. Boil milk, grate apples, mix green cardamoms, blanched almonds, pistachios, cheese to prepare this palatable dessert. Relish the nutty, delicious dish in a guilt-free manner. This will be nice twist in your menu. You can prepare the rabri cheesecake without apples if you want and relish the dish.

>Gulab jamun with baked yogurt

The name sounds scrumptious, isn’t it. The dish is as yummy as it sounds. Impress your loved ones this Bhai Dooj with this mouth-watering dish. Whisk curd, cream, and condensed milk together. Pour the mixture in shot glasses. Fill it only half the glasses and bake it with a gulab jamun in each. Then, after 15 minutes, layer it with shrikhand and garnish it with some chopped pistachio at the end.

>Kaju and pista roll

How about trying a new kind of dry fruit sweet! End your sumptuous meal with the delectable kaju pista roll this Bhai Dooj. Grind cashew, pista and mix it with powdered sugar and cardamom powder. Cook it and make a sheet out of it to roll it. Garnish it with silver foil to give a more festive feel.

>Khoye ki barfi

This sweet dish is a must-have in your menu as it is a classic Indian recipe perfectly suited to brighten any festival, auspicious occasion. Prepare it with ghee, khoya, elaichi powder and enjoy the barfi pieces with your loved ones.

