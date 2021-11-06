Bhai Dooj 2021: Date, Shubh Muhurat Puja Vidhi, and Significance During Diwali

Bhai Dooj is a festival celebrating the sweet bond between siblings. On the second day of the new moon, Bhai Dooj is observed at the end of Diwali celebrations that generally end on the second day after the new moon or Shukla Paksha’s Amavasya in the Kartik month. The festival is known by different names in different parts of India. It is called Bhai Phota in West Bengal, Bhau Deej in Maharashtra and Goa, Bhai Tika, and Bhai Tihar in Nepal.

Sisters put a tilak on their brother’s forehead and pray for their long life and well-being. The brothers offer their sisters gifts in return.

Bhai Dooj 2021 date

This year Bhai Dooja is being celebrated today on November 6.

Bhai Dooj 2021 Tithi Timings

Dwitiya Tithi will start on November 5 at 11:14 pm and remain till 07:44 pm on November 6.

Puja Vidhi

As mentioned before, sisters put a tilak on her brothers’ forehead after doing his aarti. The tilak is of vermillion/kumkum. In return, the brothers present them with gifts. The sister after this feeds her brother with sweets and savouries.

Another ritual followed on the day is the worship of coconut, which is then presented to the sister by the brother. The Puja samagri required for the vidhi include Aarti thali, kumkum, chandan, ghee lamp, akshat, roli, coconuts and sweets.

Significance of Bhai Dooj

According to the Hindu belief system, it is associated to the Vedic period, when deities shared a great bond with their siblings. In many ancient Hindu scriptures, Bhai Dooj has been quoted as a celebration of sibling bond. There are multiple stories related to this day with two of the prominent ones being about Lord Krishna and his sister Subhadra, and Lord Yamraj and his sister Yamuna.

