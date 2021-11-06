Bhai Dooj 2021: Gift Ideas That Can Leave A Smile On Your Brother’s Face

The Hindu festival of Bhai Dooj, also known as ‘Bhai Phonta’ among Bengalis, ‘Bhau Beej’ in Maharashtra and ‘Bhai Tika’ in Uttar Pradesh, is an annual celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, brothers visit their sisters and get a “tika" or dot of Indian sandalwood on their forehead. Elder brothers bless their younger sisters while younger brothers touch their elder sisters’ feet to receive blessings and then exchange gifts. This is followed by a family feast. This year, Bhai Dooj falls today, on November 6. Below, we share some ideas for gifts that sisters can give to their brothers.

T-shirts

Whether it is designer shirts, T-shirts or custom-made wear, shirts are a reliable gift option during Bhai Dooj. Also, most men spend their earning on gadgets and food than clothes. So, it’s a lovely gesture for a sister to show how much she cares for her brother.

Perfume

A perfume would go well with a shirt as a gift for brothers who work for long hours outdoors and shed copious amounts of sweat each day. Perfumes help us smell fresh and keep the annoying body odour at bay. It is best to pick a perfume that does not contain parabens, which are known to be carcinogenic.

Haircare kits

Men are obsessed with their hair as much as women; especially at 30, when many start to develop pattern baldness. Gifting a good hair care set consisting of serums, shampoos, conditioners and a wooden comb to one’s brother is a good gesture during Bhai Dooj.

Comic books

Introducing adolescents to comics is the best way to help develop reading habits in children. Many Indian boys grew up reading Herge’s Tintin, Lee Falk’s Phantom and indigenous comics like Chacha Chaudhary by Pran or Narayan Debnath’s Bantul the Great. These would be great gifts for younger brothers.

Cricket kit

Adolescent men in India love playing cricket “gully cricket" in their backyards, or a nearby field after school. Cricket bats, wickets and balls would be the ideal gift for a younger brother who loves the sport.

