Bhai Dooj 2022: 3 Great Gift Ideas You Might Want To Know

Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj is a festival that celebrates the relationship between a brother and a sister. The festival marks the end of the 5-day-long Diwali and is celebrated by all women applying tilak on their brother’s forehead. Sisters pray for their brother’s long life and it is almost similar to Raksha Bandhan.

While it is often celebrated a day after Diwali, this time the festival will come two days after Diwali on October 26, due to the solar eclipse on October 25. Bhaiya Dooj started to be celebrated from the time of Mahabharat. After defeating the demon king Narakasura, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra and was welcomed with flowers and sweets. She applied tilak to Shri Krishna’s forehead and gave him dry coconut which is a symbol of auspiciousness. Since then, Bhaiya Dooj holds great significance in Hindu culture.

Some gifts that you can give on the occasion of Bhai Dooj are:

Advertisement

Create an album from old photographs:

Use your early childhood photographs and make an album. A DIY collage with a personal message can prove to be one of the most special gifts. Not only can they be used to decorate the home by placing it as a showpiece but also rejuvenate lots of memories that might have been buried deep within.

Top showsha video

Recreate an old photograph:

You might want to add to the list of potential gifts. Recreating old photographs will give your brother/sister a hit of nostalgia. It is a way to transport your sibling back to the simpler times of early childhood.

Spend quality time and share some secrets:

What can be a better gift than spending quality time with your sibling? In our fast-moving lives as adults, we often leave behind our loved ones.

Advertisement

Giving them enough time, having quality conversations and making them feel special every now and then can help them realise that you are important to them. This helps in strengthening the sibling bond.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here