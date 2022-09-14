Bharani Shradh 2022: Date, Timings, Rituals and Significance

Pitru Paksha or Shradh is one of the most important rituals marked by the Hindu community. On this day, the devotees pay obeisance to the deceased ancestors. Meanwhile, Bharani Shradh is an auspicious ceremony that is performed during the Pitru Paksha. The day is often marked when the Chaturthi Tithi or Panchami Tithi is in effect. The devotees generally perform the auspicious ceremony of Bharani Shradh in Kasi (Varanasi), Gaya and Rameshwaram.

Timings:

Advertisement

This year the Bharani Shradh will be marked on September 14, Wednesday. The timings for the same are as follows:

Kutup Muhurat: 11:52 AM to 12:41 PM

Rohina Muhurat: 12:41 PM to 1:31 PM

Aparahna Kaal: 1:31 PM to 3:59 PM

Significance:

The Matysa Purana, the Agni Purana, and the Garuda Purana are only a few of the Hindu Puranas that discuss the significance of Bharani Shraddha and the types of Shraddha puja. Bharani Shraddha, also referred to as Maha Bharani Shraddha, is deemed a significant day in the Pitru Paksha. This is because Yama, the God of Death, rules the Bharani Nakshatra.

The virtues of Bharani Shraddha and Gaya Shraddha are said to be similar. Additionally, it is thought to have special significance to carry out ancestor ceremonies on a Chaturthi or Panchami Tithi during the Bharani asterism.

Rituals:

The rituals of Shradh are as follows:

The first one is vishwadeva sthapana. Then comes pindadan in which rice, cow’s milk, ghee, sugar, and honey are offered to the ancestors in the form of a pinda, or round heap. If you want your pindadan to be effective, make sure that you perform it with complete devotion, feelings, and reverence for the departed soul. After this, one needs to make an offering that is made with water, black sesame, barley, kusha grass and white flowers, this is called the tarpan. After the tarpan offering has been made, one needs to make offer food to the Brahmins.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here