Bhediya Promotions: Kriti Sanon Is A Sight For Sore Eyes In This Ethereal Blue Georgette Saree

Kriti Sanon is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Bhediya, alongside her co-star Varun Dhawan. Ahead of its release, the makers released a peppy dance number from the film, titled Thumkeshwari, which has taken the internet by storm. On Friday, October 28, Varun and Kriti unveiled the song together at a grand launch event held in Mumbai.

At the event, the 32-year-old actress rocked a baby-blue georgette saree, which featured silver sequin embroidery on the borders. Kriti went the traditional route as she pleated the pallu on her left shoulder. A matching bralette blouse, featuring a plunging neckline, with embellishments and sequin work on the hem, rounded off the outfit.

ALSO READ: Times When Ananya and Bhavana Have Given Mom-Daughter Fashion Goals

Advertisement

The Mimi star let her saree do the talking as she paired it with minimal accessories, which included statement oxidised earrings and a silver bracelet. She complemented her traditional outfit with a pair of embroidered juttis. To accentuate her dewy look, Kriti opted for well-done brows, shimmering eye makeup with mascara, eyeliner and pink lips. She completed her look with a blue bindi and mid-pated hairdo with her tresses left open.

Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, donned an embellished kurta over faux leather pants and matching leather boots. He sported a well-kempt hairdo with a full-grown groomed beard for the launch event.

Check out the video shared by Kriti Sanon here:

Varun and Kriti were seen shaking a leg to their newly-released song at the Thumkeshwari launch event. Paparazzi Varinder Chawla gave social media users a glimpse of their live performance on Instagram. The actor-duo engaged in playful banter on stage as Varun lifted Kriti in his arms, much to everyone’s surprise.

Advertisement

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon reunited for Bhediya after seven years as they were last seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dilwale. Varun will be seen essaying the character of Bhaskar, a young man who gets bitten by a wolf. Kriti, on the other hand, plays Bhaskar’s love interest, Dr Anika, in this Amar Kaushik directorial. The psychological horror-comedy is slated to hit the big screen on November 25.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here