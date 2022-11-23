Bhediya Promotions: Times Kriti Sanon Gave Us Iconic Sexy Saree Looks

Kriti Sanon has had quite a creative year and when it comes to her style, the Bhediya star has never shied away from experimenting with her looks. While her acting prowess has been celebrated in the industry, it’s her style choices and stylist who have also been under the radar.

Each time the actor steps out in an ensemble she definitely makes heads turn. Be it a cut-out dress or a printed ensemble, Kriti carries it off with aplomb. She even once mentioned to the press that she sometimes agrees to wear certain ensembles only for her stylist Sukriti Grover, even if she doesn’t quite like it. Looks like the amazing teamwork does wonders for the young actor.

Currently, promoting Bhediya in an array of Indian and western outfits, it’s the desi saree looks that’s making this Thumkeshwari, a cut above the rest. Here’s a look at all the stunning sarees that have complemented Kriti’s charming personality.

Say it with Prints

Kriti Sanon’s saree gives the illusion of a painting draped across her stunning figure. The white saree used as a canvas features abstract shapes coloured in shades of yellow, red and black. She paired the arty saree designed by Ranbir Mukerjee with a black and white corset blouse. She also went on to call the look ‘Thumkeshwari Saree Spree’. Yes, we definitely would love to see the Bhediya star adorn more saree in the coming future.

Elegantly Embellished

Sarees will never go out of style and when you have designers who love to experiment with the silhouette then there’s no looking back. Complementing Kriti’s stunning silhouette, fashion designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock designed an elegant saree-gown in fuchsia pink. Encrusted with Swarovski stones, sequin and beads, the beautiful saree was paired with a bralette-style blouse.

White Magic

The six-yards of sheer elegance Kriti Sanon adorned during the Dubai promotions was dreamy and divine. Designed by label Zainab Salman, the beautiful signature ruffled saree looked stunning on Kriti. While the tone-on-tone floral embroidery accentuated the saree, the ruffles added a hint of drama to her overall look.

True Blue

The enduring piece of breezy blue elegance envelops the serene Kriti Sanon in the graceful fluid saree designed by Manish Malhotra. The turquoise blue georgette edged with an ivory crystal and sequin border, is paired with a silk blouse with embellished waistband and straps.

Orange is the New Black

While you can never go wrong with a black saree, this year a lot of celebrities have been experimenting with the colour Orange/Tangerine. Kriti draped a tangerine sequin sari designed by Akanksha Gajria. She paired the shimmery saree with a deep neck sleeveless blouse. The deep orange colour of the blouse complemented the light-coloured saree making it a sexy yet chic look for the actor.

