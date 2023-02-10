Experiencing hair problems such as hair loss can be annoying and even distressing. Luckily, it is possible to overcome most of your hair issues with the help of traditional remedies. Bhringraj, which has been a part of Ayurvedic and traditional medicines for hundreds of years, is known as Keshraj for all its benefits for hair.

Bhringraj oil is high in vitamins and minerals essential for healthy hair. It’s rich in Vitamin D, Vitamin E, magnesium, calcium and iron.

Recently, Dr Anjali Mukerjee, a nutritionist, shared on Instagram about the benefits of bhringraj and how to prepare its oil. According to her, this herb can solve most of our hair problems, and allows healthy hair growth. She added that as per Ayurveda, Bhringraj is “nature’s elixir" for majority of the hair problems.

Advertisement

Also Read: Love Is in the Hair: Self-Care Tips for Valentine’s Day

According to her, the herb increases the blood circulation in the scalp and hair follicles effectively. This brings in more nutrients via blood supply to enrich the roots. Dr Mukerjee revealed that bhringraj has powerful anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties along with active ingredients that prevent the hair from getting grey.

="instagram-media" data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClBPhvsD9pL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="14" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);">="padding:16px;"> ="https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClBPhvsD9pL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> =" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"> ="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;">> ="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"> =" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;">> =" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;">>>>="padding: 19% 0;">> ="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;">="50px" height="50px" viewBox="0 0 60 60" version="1.1" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink">="none" stroke-width="1" fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd">="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)" fill="#000000">;="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631">>>>>>>="padding-top: 8px;"> =" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;">View this post on Instagram>>="padding: 12.5% 0;">> ="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;">; ="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);">> ="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;">> ="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);">>>="margin-left: 8px;"> =" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;">> =" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)">>>="margin-left: auto;"> =" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);">> =" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);">> =" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);">>>> ="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"> =" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;">> =" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;">>>>=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;">="https://www.instagram.com/reel/ClBPhvsD9pL/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">A post shared by Anjali Mukerjee (@anjalimukerjee)>>>> src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js">>

Advertisement

Here are the steps that you need to follow in order to prepare bhringraj oil at home as suggested by Dr Mukerjee:

Method 1: Using leaves to prepare the bhringraj oil

Chop the bhringraj leaves finely and put them, along with a cup of coconut oil, in a kadhai or pan. For five minutes heat the mixture for five minutes on a slow flame. Turn off the flame and allow the oil to cool down. Put the oil in a bottle. Wait for a few days, then strain the bhringraj oil as the leaves would have released their nutrients into the oil by now.

Advertisement

Apply this oil on your scalp and leave it overnight. Repeat this at least twice a week. Within four months of this practice you can see significant changes.

Method 2: Using powder to prepare the bhringraj oil

Take 3-4 tablespoons of coconut oil, and add about one teaspoon of bhringraj powder to it. Now, mix them and it is ready to be applied on your scalp. Once applied, keep it overnight and use the oil for about four to six months. According to Dr Anjali, it would nourish your hair and control hair loss.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here