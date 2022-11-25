Bhumi Pednekar Proves to Be a True-Blue Fashion Diva in This Elegant Flair

The influence of ethnic fashion is amplified with a classic saree. Sarees can evoke nostalgia, be aesthetically pleasing and elegant, and most importantly, they are timeless. We adore a beautiful saree, and now that wedding season has arrived, we are thinking of wearing this outfit to up our game. While we’re at it, Bollywood should serve as our primary source of glam gaming inspiration. Bhumi Pednekar is turning the heat up as she updates her traditional appearance. She turned up the heat wearing a stylish maroon underwire blouse and a contemporary blue printed saree. Bhumi complemented her ethnic look in a way she had never done before with a bold bracelet and a bohemian necklace. We are absolutely bookmarking it for the fashionable bridesmaid vibes her style is providing us.

Bhumi Pednekar is a great fashion icon, and her ethnic looks are irrefutable evidence. The actress wore a lovely yellow and white lehenga, which she looked stunning in. The actress chose a lovely colourful lehenga with gorgeous embellished embroidery work from Manish Malhotra’s racks. She wore a scoop-necked choli with a flared lehenga skirt. It looked better because the blouse had embellishments hanging from the shoulder.

Bhumi Pednekar, looks stunning in yet another stunning lehenga. The actress chose a stunning lehenga from House of Kotwara that included a skirt and an embroidered blouse. She accessorised the lehenga with lovely ethnic jewellery.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar elevates ethnic fashion to new “boho" heights in a stunning lehenga by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She wore a strapless blouse with a plunging neckline and a color-blocked skirt in rust, maroon, and brown. The stunning blouse featured a matching embroidered pattern. She enhanced her appearance by pairing it with a multicoloured dupatta and her substantial bohemian jewellery.

