Bhumi Pednekar's Festive Looks That Won Our Heart

The festive fever took over Bollywood, and we saw the film stars donning the most fashionable outfits to exude glamour and light up the festivities. Bhumi Pednekar was one such Bollywood celebrity who made a grand entry at every Diwali bash with her sartorial choices and fashion sensibilities.

The actress was seen wearing a multi-coloured lehenga from designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s fashion label to wrapping herself in sunny yellow and white Manish Malhotra floral printed lehenga. If you are also looking to doll up yourself in mesmerizing ensembles this festive season, then her ethnic attire choices could serve as inspiration.

The Bollywood actress wore a sunny yellow and white Manish Malhotra lehenga. She styled it with a matching blouse that had thin straps featuring a scalloped pattern and beaded fringe. Instead of wearing jewellery that contrasted with her outfit, Bhumi Pednekar added chunky jewellery that was made with uncut diamonds and blue jewels.

Bhumi Pednekar looked drop-dead gorgeous in her silver lehenga embellished with embroidery, bead, and thread detailing. The outfit came with a long sleeve blouse, featuring light embroidery and a sculpted hemline. With her heavy neckpiece and dangling earrings, the actress accentuated the look of the designer lehenga.

To embrace the festive vibe, the actress was seen wearing a stunning multi-coloured lehenga from designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s fashion label. By fusing the multi-coloured lehenga with a cut-out strappy bralette, a high-waisted skirt, and a designer scarf, the actress has undoubtedly redefined the festive vibes. She paired her attire well with a chunky necklace and oxidized bangles.

The actress set major ethnic fashion goals in a draped skirt and a yellow cape. The remarkably talented Bhumi Pednekar was seen adorning a modern scarf-style blouse paired with silver jewellery. For accessories, she chose silver jewellery going well with her boho outfit. This contemporary look from Pednekar’s wardrobe is truly beautiful.

