Bid Adieu to Hyperpigmentation With These 5 Ways

Patchy skin is not exactly a skincare issue that can be resolved with a weekly face mask. Additionally, they only worsen if untreated for an extended period of time. Known as hyperpigmentation, it is one of the most common skincare issues. Simply explained, hyperpigmentation is the overproduction of melanin by your body. This can occur on any part of your body and includes redness and inflammation. Age spots, melasma, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation are a few types of hyperpigmentation.

Here are a few ways to make your skin look flawless by keeping hyperpigmentation at bay-

Skin Acids

Skin acids or face acids act by removing the top layer of your skin through exfoliation. Every time you exfoliate your skin, fresh skin cells replace the old ones. Your skin will become more even-toned and smoother because of regular use in your skincare regime. Some popular choices are – Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs) like lactic acid or glycolic acid.

2. Chemical Peels

During a chemical peel, greater concentrations of acids are used to treat the targeted skin area. Chemical peels eliminate the top layer of your skin and reduce the appearance of hyperpigmentation. You may want to think about getting a chemical peel done by a professional for safer and more effective results. Chemical peels work if you have age spots, sun damage, melasma, and blotchy skin.

3. Laser Peels

Targeted light beams are used during a laser peel procedure to reduce hyperpigmentation. The most intense laser treatments that remove layers of your skin are called ablative lasers. On the other hand, non-ablative procedure focus on the dermis to encourage collagen formation and tightening benefits. Both eliminate substances from your skin so that fresh skin cells regenerate.

4. Dermabrasion

Dermabrasion also removes your epidermis, but it also has an impact on a portion of your dermis. Dermabrasion is occasionally used to smooth out wrinkles. Typically, it is used to address textural issues like acne scars, age spots, chickenpox scarring, injury marks, and sun damage to name a few. A handheld tool is used with an abrasive attachment and moved across the skin quickly yet gently to remove the top layer of the skin.

5. Pay Attention to Diet

Hyperpigmentation can also be caused due to deficiencies, chronic health conditions, and hormonal imbalances as well. Include vitamins, folic acids, and food rich in antioxidants to make your skin appear bright, even-toned and radiant.

