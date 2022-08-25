Bigg Boss Fame Sonali Phogat Dies At 42; Know Possible Warning Signs Of Heart Attacks In Women

Bigg Boss 14 fame and BJP leader from Haryana, Sonali Phogat breathed her last on August 22, 2022. She reportedly passed away due to a heart attack in Goa. The actor’s death came as a shock to everyone as she was active on social media– but did not share any updates related to her health. In the recent past, many celebrities such as KK, Sidharth Shukla, Raj Kaushal and others have succumbed to sudden heart attacks. This has raised concern among people.

Although anyone can suffer cardiac arrest irrespective of age or gender, there are different symptoms among women and men. According to WebMD, women don’t always get the usual heart attack symptoms like men do–such as a tremendous chest pain that radiates down one’s arm. While painful symptoms can happen to women too, research suggests that many experience silent and easy-to-miss symptoms of heart attacks.

Symptoms of heart attacks in women:

Shortness of breath, lightheadedness, nausea- If you feel short of breath for no reason or experience a wave of unexplained nausea wash over you, it could be the symptom of a heart attack, WebMD explained.

Severe chest pain- One of the more common markers of cardiac disease, don’t ignore the possibility of a heart attack if you experience chest pain. If you are unsure about what is causing it, seek the help of a professional immediately.

Excessive sweating- Research suggests that breaking into a cold sweat for no apparent reason, is a common marker of heart attacks among women. If you ever find yourself sweating uncontrollably, it might be a cardiac concern.

Constant fatigue- If you’ve been feeling fatigued even though you haven’t indulged in physical activity, it might be warning signs of a heart attack in women. Research suggests that you may feel tired even if you haven’t strained yourself physically.

Stomach pain- It is common to mistake the cause of stomach pain as gastritis or a stomach ulcer. If are experiencing unexplained stomach pain and have not made any changes to your diet, it could possibly be a heart attack.

