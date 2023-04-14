Bihu 2023: Celebrate the Assamese New Year in 2023 with These 5 Delectable Recipes

HAPPY BIHU 2023: April 14 marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year, also known as Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu. Bihu is the harvest festival of Assam which marks the change of seasons. Assamese celebrate this festival by performing their unique dance from Bihu and also enjoy a hearty meal with their loved ones. People usually make dishes from rice, coconuts, jaggery, sesame and milk. Here are some easy traditional recipes prepared on Bihu.

Coconut Laddoo

Coconut laddoos are made of grated dry coconuts, cow milk. white sugar and a pinch of camphor. It is one of the easiest recipes, also known as Narikalor Laru. Apart from serving as a Bihu recipe, coconut laddoos can also be relished with a hot beverage.

Ghila Pitha

Pitha is a type of famous sweet dish in East Indian states. Also known as a pancake, Ghila Pitha is a delicious snack prepared during Bihu, made up of sticky rice flour, jaggery, cardamom powder. The fritters are then deep-fried in mustard oil. The glutinous rice Bora Saul is what makes the dish scrumptious.

Kharbuja ka Beej

Another interesting dish prepared on Bihu is Kharbuja ka beej. Melon seeds are dried and cleaned thoroughly and later sauteed in clarified butter in a pan. After the seeds turn golden brown the seeds are tossed in sugar and served hot.

Omitar Khar

We cannot speak of Assamese cuisine without mentioning Khar. Omitar Khar is another traditional Bihu recipe prepared at festivals. It is prepared using papaya and potatoes and does not require much time. Papaya is low in cholesterol and is the main ingredient of the dish tossed in spices.

Jolphai Gurir Chutney

Jolphai Gurir Chutney is a unique Assamese dish, consumed on Bihu. Olives, Jaggery and mustard oil are the three main ingredients in the side dish. Several are unaware that olives are also grown in India, in the wild interiors of Assam. Jolphai Gurir Chutney is relished with puris or parathas.

