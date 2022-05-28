Billie Eilish Shares her Experience of Living with Tourette Syndrome; All You Need to Know About it

Billie Eilish opened up about her Tourette Syndrome diagnosis in the latest episode of the David Letterman’s Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. The 20-year-old singer said, “I actually really like answering questions about it because it’s really interesting, and I am incredibly confused by it. I don’t get it." Eilish was diagnosed with Tic Disorder at the age of 11 and says that she is “happy to talk about it."

What is Tourette Syndrome?

This condition as part of Tic Disorder. Tics are involuntary, repetitive movements and vocalisations that are the primary symptoms of a group of childhood-onset neurological conditions known collectively as Tic Disorders. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention describes tics as “sudden twitches, movements, or sounds that people do repeatedly." For example, a person might keep blinking over and over. Someone might make a grunting sound unwillingly in this condition.

Tic disorders are individually known as Tourette Syndrome (TS), Persistent (Chronic) Motor or Vocal Tic Disorder, and Provisional Tic Disorder. In Tourette Syndrome, the patient has at least two motor tics and at least one vocal present, not necessarily at the same time. Tics may wax and wane in frequency but occur for more than one year. Those diagnosed with Tourette Syndrome experience tics before the age of 18. Tics are not caused by the use of a substance or other medical condition.

According to the CDC, the initial symptoms are often motor tics that occur in the head and neck area. It is also said that tics are usually worse during stressful or exciting times. The condition tends to improve when a person is calm or focused on an activity.

During her interview with Letterman, Billie Eilish jerked her head to one side. The host assumed that it was because a fly had buzzed through the room earlier, so he asked if it was a bug. Eilish replied, “No. I’m ticcing."

Although there is no cure for Tourette Syndrome, there are treatments available to help manage the tics. There are medications and behavioural treatments if tics cause pain or injury; interfere with school, work, or social life; or cause stress.

