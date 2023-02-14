Strong and long nails are the dream of every woman. However, achieving the task of attractive and well-rounded nails is fairly a difficult feat. In this context, it is important to note that the condition of your nails is indirectly related to your health and well-being. It is one of the early indications that warn you that your health might not be up to the mark. Vitamins and minerals are crucial for nail growth and strength. Brittle, dry, flaky, cracked or lacklustre nails are a clear sign that you are deficient in certain nutrients, particularly vitamins and minerals.

If you are also troubled by blunt and unattractive nails, you must include these vitamins and nutrients in your diet:

Advertisement

Biotin:

Biotin, which can otherwise be called Coenzyme R, Vitamin H and Vitamin B7, is crucial for the growth of your nails. It not only boosts healthy cell development but also helps in the metabolism of amino acids needed to produce proteins, which are crucial for nail growth. If you wish to flaunt those perfect nails that do not break easily, you must include foods or supplements that are rich in biotin.

Vitamin B:

Nails need vitamin B12 to remain robust and healthy. Completely blue nails, bluish-black pigments accompanied by wavy dark streaks and brownish pigmentation are all signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency. Similarly, folate or vitamin B9 supports the generation of new cells and red blood cells, which are both required for healthy nail growth. Your nails’ colour may alter as a result of a folate deficit and they may become hard and brittle.

Iron:

Advertisement

You must include iron supplements in your lifestyle to enhance nail health and avoid nail ridges. Iron deficiency in the body can lead to insufficient oxygen reaching your nails, making them weak and causing breakage. Chicken, beef and green leafy vegetables are some food items that might help with iron deficiency.

Magnesium:

Another clear indication that your body is not getting enough vitamins or minerals is when vertical ridges develop in your nails, owing to magnesium deficit. Magnesium deficiency can be treated by including grains and nuts like whole wheat, quinoa, almonds, cashews, peanuts and black beans in your dietary regimen.

Zinc:

Advertisement

Your nails are composed of a particular type of cell, responsible for growing and dividing at a quick pace. As a result, your body requires a constant zinc supply for enhancing nail growth. White spots on your nails can be a sign of nail plate deterioration brought on by inadequate zinc consumption.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here