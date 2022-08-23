Bir Billing, Know Asia’s Highest Paragliding Site and Adventures That Come With it

Adventure tourism is a growing industry in the world. People have now become more eager to try out various adrenaline-thumping activities like trekking, rock climbing, caving, scuba diving, bungee jumping, and paragliding to name a few. Although there are many places that allow you to indulge in several adventure sports, India’s Bir Billing can be considered to be a hub for adventure enthusiasts.

Located in the lap of the Himalayas, Bir Billing is just 500 km away from Delhi. Tourists flock to this region, situated in the Kangra district to enjoy a plethora of fun activities like bungee jumping, trekking, and relishing the picturesque green hills.

However, one of the most popular adventure activities in Bir Billing is undoubtedly paragliding. Every year, Bir Billing conducts the World Paragliding Championship, which is the main attraction of the place.

Known to be Asia’s highest and the world’s second highest paragliding site, Bir Billing is a haven for many tourists. You will have the best time of your life paragliding your way in the sky, watching the serene landscapes below and admiring the view from atop.

The best time to experience paragliding in Bir Billing is either between March to June or between October and November. Apart from paragliding, you can also engage in other thrilling activities like mountain biking, river rafting, hang gliding, and taking a dip in the mighty waterfall.

For those looking for a peaceful gateway, you can go camping, boating in the Bir River, or take a stroll in the deer park. There also lies a quaint Tibetan colony in Bir Billing, which is a hidden gem in the destination. Tourists and Buddhist monks frequent the location for spiritual purposes and to rejuvenate themselves.

If you are fond of thrilling adventures and seeking a perfect weekend escapade from your monotonous work life, Bir Billing is the place to be. The small hamlet is enriched with the goodness of nature and is a flourishing tourist destination.

