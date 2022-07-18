Birthday Greetings To Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra: Looking Back At Five Looks She Completely Nailed

Global Star, Priyanka Chopra turns 40 today and in between her incredible career right from walking the ramps of Miss World to stealing the show at Met Gala and debuting with ‘Thamizan’ to featuring in ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ she has given us some iconic looks in recent years that are worth going back to.

First on the list is definitely her London-based designer Robert Wun look that she sported for a Bulgari event in Paris. The actress wore a fabulous evening gown which had a ruffle strap pattern stitched to it. Priyanka had paired it with some classic pieces of jewellery from Bulgari and looked nothing less than a Goddess.

Advertisement

Priyanka absolutely looked divine at the pre-Oscars event in a black embroidered saree with a strapless black blouse from Jade by Monica and Karishma. She aced the look with statement earrings and semi-bold make-up.

Advertisement

The third look to make it to this list is Priyanka’s Sabyasachi Diwali ensemble which rocked at Lily Singh’s Diwali bash. The actress nailed it with those stunning shades giving it a very Bollywood retro touch.

Who can forget Priyanka’s Ronald Var Der Kemp embellished jacket and plisse blouse look at the BAFTA’s? This was a rather minimalistic look that the actress shined in, she paired her outfit with a simple teardrop earring and red lipstick.

Lastly, we have got to make way for her stunning Balenciaga look which she sported even before our favourite Kim K made it cool. Priyanka sizzled in this absolutely stunning wear for her husband Nick Jonas’ album release. Her bronzed face and rep lips added an extra oomph to the look.

As she turns a year older, may she continue to raise the fashion bar by an inch every day and not have too many faux pas. But in the meantime, which Priyanka look do you appreciate the most?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.