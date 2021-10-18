Bitter Gourd Juice: Advantages And Disadvantages

Bitter Gourd, also known as, Karela, has a substantial fan base as well as a major chunk of people despising its existence. However, the fact that this vegetable entails numerous health benefits is known to all and challenged by none.

A powerhouse of nutrients like Vitamin C, Iron, Magnesium, Potassium, and Fiber, Karela is the go-to vegetable to get rid of various ailments without knocking the doors of allopathy. Be it chronic diabetes, constipation, cough, asthma, or inflammation, the magic of the bitter gourd prevails and prevents multiple diseases.

>Here are a few benefits of Bitter Gourd Juice that you must know:

>Effective Brakes To Dooms Of Diabetes

Due to the ability to lower glucose levels in the blood, bitter gourd is a must add to the diets of diabetic patients. The evidence of such crucial property has been researched and backed by several studies.

>Aids Prevention Of Cancer

Bitter Gourd is proven to contain some anti-carcinogenic properties and can be a vital alternative to various synthesized cytotoxic agents used against a diverse range of cancer. It can be used as a direct catalyst or as a supplement in the treatment of cancer.

>Antiviral Properties

Bitter Gourd can be considered as an army of natural killer cells that can fight the various viruses out of your body by stimulating the immune system. In addition, the vegetable has some very potent antiviral properties that can fight viral diseases like white spot syndrome and human immunodeficiency virus, which is one of the major players in the deadly HIV.

With the knowledge of the benefits of the juice, questions regarding the drink also arise. Zamurrud M. Patel RD, Global Hospitals, Mumba, in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, “The benefits and advantages of Bitter Gourd juice depend on the way it is processed. A lot of the properties of the juice also depend on temperature. However, if processed incorrectly, it can harm the digestive system, leading to vomiting and bloating."

