BJP leader Sonali Phogat Dies Of Heart Attack: Importance of Taking Care Of Your Heart

With the untimely demise of Sonali Phogat, actor and BJP leader owing to a heart attack, heart health can’t be ignored. It’s true that a happy and healthy heart starts with a healthy diet. It is important to keep your heart happy and healthy lifelong with a nutritive diet. Certain habits and foods can reduce your risk of developing coronary heart disease and stop you from gaining weight, thus reducing your risk of diabetes and high blood pressure. Read through some tips to keep life-threating heart attacks at bay.

Start your day with healthy fats- Nuts and fruits contain antioxidants and healthy fats which our heart needs. “They are loaded with nutrients that can help lower cholesterol and blood pressure and also help you lose weight. Follow the principle of fat first every morning," says Dr. Rohini Patil, Nutritionist, MBBS, Nutracy Lifestyle.

Advertisement

Be mindful of your snacks- We often get conscious about the three main meals of the day and end up binging on junk foods for snacks that do not keep our heart healthy.

Reducing salt intake– “Eating too much salt can lead to high blood pressure, a risk factor for heart disease. Limiting salt (sodium) is an important part of a healthy-heart diet," adds Patil.

Omega -3 and Omega-6- MUFA (monounsaturated fatty acids), PUFA (Polyunsaturated fatty acids) – commonly found in avocado, salmon, walnuts, almonds, these are good for the heart. Consume healthy foods like tomatoes, beans, green leafy vegetables, dark chocolate, seeds and garlic to keep the heart healthy.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here