Black Magic Woman Deepika Padukone Sets Internet On Fire In Slip Dress And Louboutin Footwear. See Pics

Deepika Padukone, one of Bollywood’s most beautiful actresses, always has been a trendsetter. Every time she walks out, she confirms that she has the finest fashion taste in the showbiz industry. There’s no denying that all the ladies in the haute couture appreciate Deepika Padukone’s fashionable excursions. Deepika is currently prepping for the premiere of her first film of the year, the much-anticipated Gehraiyaan. She has been embroiled in the film’s promotions and has been showering us with some eye-catching looks over the span of a month. Deepika was spotted in the town looking magnificent in black slip dress.

The Mastani of Bollywood was pictured in front of Mizu Khar eatery in Mumbai, striking eyeballs with her stunning appearance. The lovely actress, dressed in a silk slip dress and black pointed-toe Louboutin footwear, might give Aglaea a run for her dough. She strode with grace as the paparazzi snapped pictures of her and even smiled pleasantly for the cameras. Deepika is a sight to behold, as evidenced by her photos.

Advertisement

Deepika understands how to carry a fashion statement and easily slide and slay into any ensemble. Whether it is for a red carpet event, wedding ceremonies or a regular appearance for a restaurant outing or an airport outfit, the Piku actress ensures that every lady draws style cues from her. Recently, one of her looks from the Gehraiyaan promotional diaries was shared on her stylist Shaleena Nathani’s Instagram.

In the photos, Deepika can be seen wearing a Halpern one-shoulder cutout ruched suede leather short dress. She accessorised with gold big chain earrings and mule wrap stilettoes. She turned eyeballs with her gorgeous makeup, which included smoky eyes, nude pout, shiny cheeks, and a back-combed hairstyle.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Deepika’s Gehraiyaan will release on Amazon Prime on February 11 this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.