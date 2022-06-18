Bleaching Your Face at Home? Keep These 4 Things in Mind

It won’t be wrong if we say, women pamper their skin a lot more than men, right? Some prefer removing facial hair while some bleach them. Of course, bleach is one of the best options to get glowing skin in a pinch. While getting bleach done, it is also very important to take some special care of your skin. As there are some hard chemicals present in it.

A little carelessness can lead to some major skin issues. So it is necessary to take precautions before using bleach. Today we will tell you some tips on using bleach at home.

Be careful with the ammonia

Some of us tend to use more ammonia while mixing the bleach solution in the hope of better results. This is to be avoided because a higher ammonia content in the bleach will make yor skin dry.

Avoid applying directly to face

Before applying bleach directly to your face always do a patch test. This will help determine if your skin reacts positively to the product. In case of rashes, please avoid the product. A patch test is a must to protect your face.

Away from eye areas

The skin around the eyes is more sensitive that the rest of the face. Try to keep bleach away from the eyebrows too. Bleach has the property to lighten the hair colour, this means you need to keep the solution away from your tresses. If the bleach gets around the eyes, wash them immediately with clean water.

Time is key

For better results, it is advisable that one applies the bleach a day or two before a big event or an occasion. The affect of the bleach will be more visible after a few days and not immediately. Most people expect instant results and use bleach a night before an event, this is unlikely to bear good results. Also, after bleaching, avoid sunlight and dust.

