Blind Taste Test to Simon Says, Make Learning Fun for Kids With These Games

Conventional teaching methods may not be effective in imparting knowledge to children at times. In such cases, a parent must think of some out-of-the-box ideas to make learning fun yet fruitful for kids. And, what better way to impart knowledge than games?

Instead of conventional ways of learning, games can be a good alternative for children to gain knowledge about a wide array of topics. These games can also be instrumental in teaching them important life lessons. Therefore, this article curates a list of games that can help boost a child’s mental growth.

Alphabet madness:

This game helps students in learning the process of making sentence structures. In this game, students are divided into two teams of two or three players. They will be asked to make sentences quickly with a specific letter. Several rounds can be played in this game using different letters. The team with the most points at the end will win the game.

Colour match toddler ball game:

In this fun game, children are asked to dump colourful balls in matching holes of a cupcake tray. For this game, all you need is a set of colourful balls, a basket, a cupcake pan, and tongs. In older children, these colourful balls can be swapped with number balls. You can ask them to dump the balls in their respective numbers’ holes.

Blind taste test:

This game can prove to be of great help to children who are picky eaters. Blind taste tests can help kids to focus on their taste buds and appreciate different flavours and textures. In this game, various dishes are put on the table and players have to identify them by tasting them. Each player gets to taste three dishes in one round.

Virtual piano games:

These games can help boost a child’s knowledge of music. They can also prove to be beneficial in enhancing their concentration levels. A virtual piano can be a great alternative to a physical piano in making kids learn music along with the English alphabet. This will improve their grasping power as well.

Simon Says

Simon Says, a popular children’s game is played by three or more players. This game can teach children how to learn the value of following instructions. In this game, one player plays Simon and gives instructions to other players, who need to follow them only when they are prefaced with the phrase “Simon Says."

