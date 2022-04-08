Blue and Beautiful: Times when Shanaya Kapoor aced the shades of blue

Summer is the time when you can play with bright colours. For example - blue. It gives a calming vibe and also makes you pop up from the crowd. Different shades of blue such as royal blue, navy blue, turquoise, and indigo suit different occasions. If you want to ace the colour, then you can take inspiration from Shanaya Kapoor. Recently, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter walked the ramp for the first time in a Manish Malhotra blue gown. Shanaya looked nothing less than a diva as she walked with grace and confidence.

Shanaya, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak, turned showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra. She was accompanied by Siddhant Chaturdevi. Shanaya looked stunning in a metallic blue halter neck gown. To accessorise the look, she chose to go with long silver earrings that looked glamorous with the gown. With her Lakme Fashion Week outfit, Shanaya gave us a perfect evening party inspiration.

This isn’t the first time Shanaya has pulled the colour with utmost ease. Earlier, she made heads turn with her blue bikini look. If beating the mid-week blues can be described perfectly, then it’ll be Shanaya’s pool photo. In the photo, the diva posed in style by donning an aqua bikini.

The star kid looks mesmerising in the blue mini dress. Styling it with stud earrings and a clean bun, Shanaya made our jaws drop with this look. The blue dress is not just apt for an evening party but can add a punch of colour to your day parties as well. You just need the right makeup and style.

Shanaya, then, gave the true festive vibes in the turquoise blue saree. In summers when we don’t want to wear heavy embroidered ethnic dresses, this simple yet chic saree can level up the fashion game by providing comfort.

