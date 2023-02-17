Bollywood Divas Giving Some Major Spring Style Notes That Can't Be Missed

Spring has arrived and we must gear up to welcome the easy-breezy dresses. After all the laziness of the winters, now we are all set to get rid of our layerings and fit into the upcoming trends of the spring season. Because the season is more than just nice weather and vacations. It is also about wearing bright colours, floral prints, and trendy cuts. So, make sure to step out in style because we’ve gathered some fashion inspiration from your favourite B-Town stars. If you are wondering how to do the same for a while now and are confused about where to start, we are here to help you with the same today.

The very first would be all florals that are making all the noises in the B-town. Just look at Kriti Sanon who was seen flaunting her bold floral prints on her midi dress while promoting one of her films. Doesn’t she look adorable? You too have to get your hands on such big bold floral print outfits to slay the trend just like Kriti did.

Pop-up coloured co-ords are all in this season. Giving some major vacation fitspo Ananya Panday wore this bikini set with a matching shirt and broke the internet. If you are craving for an outfit that serves your vacation mood, this can be your go-to fit this time, take notes.

Agree or not, it’s been quite a while now since these digital prints have resurfaced on the internet. And if you are still not able to try this trend go with crop tops that have a digital print going all over and pair them with a pair of basic bottoms. We bet you’ll ace this trend like a rockstar, like Sonakshi Sinha.

Just like 2022, the craze of neons will be seen this year too. Look at this beautiful neon outfit worn by Kriti Sanon. Isn’t it a vibe? You have to add such statement pieces to your wardrobe just to make it a little quirky. You can try any of the neo shades like orange, green, yellow, and so on.

Yes, you read it right. This season is about ditching the LBD (Little Black Dress) idea and going for a Little White Dress. The idea is to opt for less is more. Janhivi Kapoor slaying the trend most appropriately and we are not complaining.

