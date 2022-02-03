Bollywood Fashion: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Figure-Hugging Silhouette Dress Is Worth Rs. 44k

Amrita Arora’s birthday bash has garnered immense limelight as her besties made her day extremely ‘special.’ Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan had also attended the party on January 31, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

Apart from the glimpses of the birthday bash, Kareena had also shared a family picture on her Instagram, with the two special boys of her life. The trio was dressed in black, Saif opted for short black kurta and white Pajama, while Taimur was dressed in a black shirt and pants. However, it was Kareena’s outfit that drew the intention of fashion enthusiasts. The actor had donned a short black dress and here is one place where you can buy the look. Posting the snap on her now expired Instagram Stories, Kareena captioned it, “My boys."

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Shamita Shetty Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

Advertisement

The actor stole the spotlight at the party with her glam look. The outfit is an absolutely perfect look for attending a friend’s birthday bash or even a dinner date. The embellished dress is from the shelves of the popular designer label - Christopher Kane. Kareena had worn a customised full-sleeve version of the same dress. If you are keen on including Kareena’s dress in your wardrobe? But we would like to tell you that this figure-hugging silhouette, won’t come cheap. Here are the price details. A sleeveless version of her dress is available on - My Theresa website. On the site, the dress is named Crystal-embellished mini dress. And to add this dress to your collection will cost you Rs. 44,633 (USD 597).

Talking about the all-black ensemble, the Christopher Kane dress will give you a chic look, and it also punctuates the classic fashion statement with a smattering of light-catching crystal embellishments for the glamour impact. The thigh-skimming dress has a V neckline, billowy sleeves, and a graceful caped look on the shoulders.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.