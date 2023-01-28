Bookmark this! Things to do at the 44th edition of the Jaisalmer Desert Festival

Jaisalmer Desert Festival is all about fun and excitement. One can enjoy vibrant puppet shows, folk music and dance, camel races, camel polo matches, tug of war, juggling events, turban tying and longest mustache competition. Participants wear colorful traditional attires and display the best of Rajasthani folk culture and traditions. Presentation of Gair dance forms and folk fire dances are an added attraction of the Jaisalmer Desert festival. Every year, Rajasthan celebrates the Jaisalmer Desert Festival in the golden sand dunes of the Thar Desert. The 3-day festival will begin on February 3 and end on February 5 this year as it celebrates its 44th edition. Here are the top 9 things to do at the Festival

Astro Tourism

Advertisement

Shooting and promotion of “The Skies of Jaisalmer" and consecutive astronomy workshops to help the visitors spot constellations and planets in the beautiful night sky of Jaisalmer

Timeline: All 3 days

Artist Line-Ups for Contemporary Music

The festival will feature some of the best Indian music talents to give you an unforgettable experience. The lineup is amazing and they are ready to bring the best of Indian music. From folk to classic, modern to fusion, our artists have it all.

Salim Suleiman, Indian musician and composer duo

Ankit Tiwari, Indian playback singer, live performer ,music director, composer Salman Ali, Indian Singer.

Shanmukha Priya, Indian singer with specializations in carnatic music, jazz, rock, pop and yodeling

Atrangi Project, One of India’s youngest and fastest rising electronic acts

Raghu Dixit Project, Indian singer-composer, producer, and film score composer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I Resonate With AR Rahman on His Commitment to Music and Life’, Says the Incredible Drummer, Composer Ranjit Barot

Border Tourism

Promotion of tourism around the Jaisalmer border, the BSF, Logewala Post, the famous Tanot Mata Mandir, and the most organic sand dunes with guarding camels.

Timeline: All 3 days

Advertisement

Photography Exhibition

Exhibition led by two celebrated veterans, which will also witness the showcase of their old and gold picture collection of Jaisalmer and the Desert Festival.

Timeline: 3rd Of February, 2023

Advertisement

Art Camp

Live art activation by around 20-25 artists.

Timeline: 3rd Of February, 2023

Handicrafts Bazaar:

Exhibition of a handpicked collection of handicrafts by a self-help group from Jaisalmer at Shaheed Poonam Singh Stadium. The festival will also be a support platform for the handicraft community.

Timeline: 3rd of February, 2023

ALSO READ: The Quest for Right Music and Persona - Raman Negi Discusses His Debut Album ‘Shakhsiyat’ and His Journey Thus Far

Dine with Jaisalmer:

The initiative started by the ‘I Love Jaisalmer Foundation’ will see homes and people in Jaisalmer opening their gates for the guests. Here, visitors are invited to enjoy the scrumptious food of the city (in one huge thal) at the same table as the families of Jaisalmer.

Timeline: 3rd of February, 2023

Instrumental music and Yoga:

Practice yoga at home, often feeling the need to turn on some music. Preferably a nice, and calm playlist that will guide to practice. Something zen, relaxing or even meditative. To often accompany yoga practice with harmonious background music.

Timeline: 4th of February, 2023

ALSO READ: Durjoy Datta: I Write About Characters That I Want To Fall In Love With | EXCLUSIVE

Air Warrior drill show by I.A.F:

The Air Warrior Drill Team “Subroto" (AWDT) is the ceremonial drill team of Indian Air Force, being a platoon-sized formation. It was founded in 2004 as the first of precision exhibition drill unit of its kind in the Indian Armed Forces. It falls under the command of the Directorate of Organisation of the IAF.

Timeline: 4th of February, 2023

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here